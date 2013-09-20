FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish cbank will maintain financial stability watch-Ingves
September 20, 2013 / 9:18 AM / in 4 years

Swedish cbank will maintain financial stability watch-Ingves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will continue to keep a watch on wider financial stability issues in the economy when considering monetary policy, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Friday.

“It (financial stability) is close to the area we work in and we are going to continue looking at it,” Ingves told the parliament’s finance committee.

“I can’t see that questions which concern financial stability will completely disappear from our agenda.”

In August, the government put the Financial Supervisory Authority in charge of measures to head off imbalances in the economy.

The Riksbank and the government are worried in particualar about household debt levels that are among the highest in Europe.

Reporting by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander

