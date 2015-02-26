FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish bank Nordax eyes Stockholm listing - report
February 26, 2015 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish bank Nordax eyes Stockholm listing - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Nordax is considering an initial public offering on the Stockholm stock exchange, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The newspaper said Nordax will say on Friday it is considering strategic options including a listing and that the company is preparing for that to happen during the next few quarters.

The company has a loan portfolio of 10 billion Swedish crowns and is 75-percent owned by Britain’s Vision Capital, Dagens Industri said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)

