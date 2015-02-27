FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Swedish bank Nordax eyes IPO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish bank Nordax eyes IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Nordax confirmation, profit figures, details)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Nordax is considering a stock market listing it said on Friday as it posted a 26 percent rise in operating profit for 2014.

Nordax said in its year-end report that its main owner, Britain’s Vision Capital, has mandated Lazard and Morgan Stanley as financial advisors to evaluate strategic options in respect of its shareholding in Nordax.

“This may result in an initial public offering, although all options will be considered,” Nordax said.

Vision Capital owns a 75 percent stake in Nordax.

Business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources, that Nordax was eyeing a listing on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and that the company is preparing for that to happen during the next few quarters.

Nordax said its operating profit rose to 354 million Swedish crowns ($42.2 million) last year, up from 282 million in 2013, adding its loan portfolio to the general public now exceeded 10 billion crowns. ($1 = 8.3971 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.