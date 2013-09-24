FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 24, 2013 / 8:34 AM / 4 years ago

Swedish cbanker: mortgage risk weights should rise to around 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sweden should force its major banks to raise the risk weights on their mortgage portfolios to around 35 percent, central bank deputy governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

“I think that is a reasonable measure,” Jansson said when asked whether 35 percent was the right level. “In time, I think we should be around that level.”

Mortgage risk weights in Sweden currently stand at 15 percent.

Swedish policymakers have called for more measures to manage the country’s high levels of household debt - currently around 170 percent of disposable income. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

