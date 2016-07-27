UPDATE 1-Swedish household lending growth slows down after tighter regulations

(Adds details) STOCKHOLM, July 27 (Reuters) - Swedish household lending growth fell slightly in June for the first time in almost four years after the introduction of tighter mortgage rules, data showed on Wednesday. A boom in property prices and lending fuelled by negative interest rates is a major concern for policy makers, and a continued slow down would be welcome news for the central bank. Total lending to Swedish households rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in June, down from plus 7.8 percent in the previous month, statistics office data showed. Earlier in July, the central bank left its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.50 percent but delayed the timing of future rate hikes and said a bond buying programme would continue as planned. Lending should continue to fall given that mortgage rates are not likely to fall any further, Nordea analyst Torbjorn Isaksson said. "Credit growth declined but the monthly figures are very volatile so it is difficult to draw the conclusion that it is the effect of the amortization rule." "But going forward, we expect credit growth to slow somewhat and also house prices to level out," he said. Mandatory payments on mortgage principal and not only on interest was introduced June 1. Swedish consumer debt is among the highest in Europe at around 180 percent of disposable income. The last time lending growth fell was in July 2012 when it fell to 4.5 from 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson and Violette Goarant; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)