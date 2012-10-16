FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oslo bourse to take over small Swedish operator Burgundy
October 16, 2012 / 7:55 AM / in 5 years

Oslo bourse to take over small Swedish operator Burgundy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Oslo stock exchange is to take over small Swedish independent stock market operator Burgundy, the companies said on Tuesday, a deal which will challenge main Swedish exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.

Burgundy is currently owned by 13 banks and investment firms in the Nordic region. Its turnover in September was about $2.6 billion, compared with the approximately $33 billion on the Stockholm market run by Nasdaq OMX.

“Oslo Bourse and Burgundy will together build a platform for growth, and will be a strong and viable competitor both for other Nordic exchanges and for foreign trading platforms that offer trading in Nordic securities,” the Oslo Bourse and Burgundy said in a statement.

The firms gave no value for the deal.

