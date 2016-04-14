FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says mortgage borrowing rising, household margins good
April 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Swedish FSA says mortgage borrowing rising, household margins good

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 14 (Reuters) - Surging prices are pushing up borrowing levels in Sweden, but households generally have few problems in paying their mortgages, the country’s financial watchdog said on Thursday.

“Swedish households are borrowing more in relation to their income,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in its annual report on the country’s mortgage market.

“Despite this, they have in general sufficient margins to make their payments.”

Soaring housing prices and high levels of consumer debt - mostly mortgages - have led to worries of a housing bubble with the European Commission the latest to warn of the threat to economic stability. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Mia Shanley)

