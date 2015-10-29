Sweden's Riksbank says gov't mortgage amortisation plan is not enough

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank on Thursday raised some objections over a government plan to force homeowners to pay off their mortgage principal, saying the measures did not go far enough.

The Riksbank said it opposed newly-built homes being exempt from the requirement to amortise on the principal, as well as the proposal that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) would need a green light from the government to enact it.

“Even though the Riksbank largely welcomes the legislative proposal regarding amortisation requirements, further measures are needed to manage high levels of household debt,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

In a non-binding opinion, a Swedish court this week slammed the proposal, saying it did not think the FSA should be given the right to impose such measures on individual households and that it might violate the constitution.

Sweden has one of Europe’s strongest growth rates but that is accompanied by one of the region’s highest levels of household debt, fuelling concerns about a housing bubble. The central bank has urged regulators to tighten rules for banks and borrowers.