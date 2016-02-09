FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden proposes tighter mortgage rules from May 1
February 9, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden proposes tighter mortgage rules from May 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sweden will introduce tighter mortgage rules from May 1 as it looks to cap a surge in household borrowing that threatens to derail the economy, a draft bill sent to parliament showed on Tuesday.

“The proposal makes it possible for the Financial Supervisory Authority to move forward with regulations on how the amortization rules will look in detail,” Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.

“By tightening the repayment culture, we can mitigate the risk that households take on mortgages that are too big, which in turn can risk macroeconomic stability.”

The FSA had previously said it intended to introduce tighter rules from June 1. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)

