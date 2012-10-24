FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2012 / 5:11 AM / 5 years ago

Nordea Q3 op profit below forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nordic banking group Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, posted third-quarter operating profits below expectations on Wednesday as lower interest rates weighed on its income.

Operating earnings in the quarter were 922 million euros ($1.20 billion), against 995 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with the 566 million reported in the same period a year ago.

“The third quarter was affected by declining growth and corresponding low interest rates in our home markets,” Chief Executive Christian Clausen said.

“The slowdown in economic activity continues to hamper consumption and investments thus reducing the demand for loans and other banking services in the Nordic market.” ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

