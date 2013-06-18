Swedish government launches 5.7 pct stake sale in Nordea

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government said on Tuesday said it was launching a sale of a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, as it revisited a long-standing ambition to privatise state assets.

The Swedish government, which is Nordea’s second biggest owner behind Finnish insurer Sampo, said in a statement it would sell up to 230 million ordinary shares in Nordea, equivalent to 5.7 percent of outstanding shares.

Upon completion of the sale, Sweden’s current 13.4 percent stake in Nordea, would be reduced to 7.8 percent.

The ministry said the sale would be priced and allocated on June 19. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)