FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish government launches 5.7 pct stake sale in Nordea
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 3:47 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish government launches 5.7 pct stake sale in Nordea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government said on Tuesday said it was launching a sale of a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank, as it revisited a long-standing ambition to privatise state assets.

The Swedish government, which is Nordea’s second biggest owner behind Finnish insurer Sampo, said in a statement it would sell up to 230 million ordinary shares in Nordea, equivalent to 5.7 percent of outstanding shares.

Upon completion of the sale, Sweden’s current 13.4 percent stake in Nordea, would be reduced to 7.8 percent.

The ministry said the sale would be priced and allocated on June 19. (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.