June 19, 2013 / 5:52 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden raises size of share sale in Nordea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Wednesday it was increasing its sale of shares in Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, to 260 million ordinary shares from 230 million due to strong investor demand.

The finance ministry said in a statement that the revised size of the sale was equivalent to 6.4 percent of Nordea’s outstanding shares. The sale was first announced on Tuesday.

Upon completion of the sale, Sweden’s 13.4 percent holding in Nordea will be reduced to 7.0 percent. (Reporting by Mia Shanley)

