Sweden raises $3.0 bln in Nordea stake sale

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Wednesday it had sold 260 million ordinary shares in Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, raising 19.5 billion crowns ($3.01 billion).

The finance ministry said in a statement that it sold shares at 75 crowns per share, a 4.8 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

The sale cuts the state’s holding in Nordea to 7.0 percent from 13.4 percent.

Nordea shares were down 3.8 percent by 0741 GMT.