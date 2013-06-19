FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden raises $3.0 bln in Nordea stake sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Sweden raises $3.0 bln in Nordea stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Wednesday it had sold 260 million ordinary shares in Nordea , the region’s biggest bank, raising 19.5 billion crowns ($3.01 billion).

The finance ministry said in a statement that it sold shares at 75 crowns per share, a 4.8 percent discount to Tuesday’s closing price.

The sale cuts the state’s holding in Nordea to 7.0 percent from 13.4 percent.

Nordea shares were down 3.8 percent by 0741 GMT.

$1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley, editing by Patrick Lannin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.