Price guidance for Nordea stake sale set at 75-76 SEK-source
June 18, 2013 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Price guidance for Nordea stake sale set at 75-76 SEK-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 18 (Reuters) - Price guidance in the Swedish government’s stake sale in Nordea has been set at 75 to 76 Swedish crowns per share, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

Sweden announced earlier on Tuesday it was selling a 5.7 percent stake in Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank.

A price in the middle of the 75 to 76 crown range would mean a discount of 4.1 percent to the closing price of 78.75 crowns on Tuesday, a smaller discount than the 5.0 percent in its last sale of shares at 74.50 crowns each in 2011.

$1 = 6.4748 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam

