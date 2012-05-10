FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Kingdom of Sweden sells $2.25 bln notes
May 10, 2012 / 7:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Kingdom of Sweden sells $2.25 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The Kingdom of Sweden on Thursday sold
$2.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Credit Suisse were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: KINGDOM OF SWEDEN 	
	
AMT $2.25 BLN   COUPON 0.375 PCT   MATURITY    05/18/2015	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.634   FIRST PAY   11/18/2012 	
MOODY'S Aaa     YIELD 0.498 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/18/2012	
S&P TRIPLE-A    SPREAD 11.95 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH TRIPLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A 	
	
 (Editing by James Dalgleish)

