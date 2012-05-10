New Issue- Kingdom of Sweden sells $2.25 bln notes

May 10 (Reuters) - The Kingdom of Sweden on Thursday sold $2.25 billion of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and Credit Suisse were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KINGDOM OF SWEDEN AMT $2.25 BLN COUPON 0.375 PCT MATURITY 05/18/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.634 FIRST PAY 11/18/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD 0.498 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/18/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD 11.95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A (Editing by James Dalgleish)