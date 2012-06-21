FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected expolosives found at Swedish nuclear plant
June 21, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Suspected expolosives found at Swedish nuclear plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Security personel at Sweden’s Ringhals nuclear power station found what they suspect was explosive material during a routine vehicle search, the facility’s operator Vattenfall said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“In the afternoon, a susected expolosive was discovered in a truck on its way in to Ringhals’ operating facility,” the company said in a statement.

“A sample of the material was sent during the evening to the Swedish National Laboratory of Forensic Science for analysis.”

The company said it had taken all the mandated measures following such an incident.

Ringhals’ four reactors, on the southwest coast of Sweden near the city of Gothenburg, produce nearly 20 percent of the country’s electricity.

State-owned Vattenfall has a 70 percent stake in the plant and Germany’s owns nearly 30 percent.

The plant has a production capacity of 28 terrawatt hours per year. (Editing by Bill Trott)

