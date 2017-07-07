* CEO expects FY2017 result to lead to dividends in 2018
* To invest SEK 2 bln in solar, EUR 5 bln in mostly wind
* Decision on Ringhals 3 and 4 reactors extension in autumn
* Vattenfall sees no hydropower job cuts in Sweden
(Adds quotes, background)
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
OSLO, July 7 Swedish state-owned power utility
Vattenfall will save about 3 billion Swedish crowns ($356
million) a year after the country's nuclear tax has been phased
out and will use the savings to extend the life of its reactors,
its CEO told Reuters.
On July 1, in a long expected move, Sweden started a
two-year phasing out of its tax on nuclear power production,
which many nuclear energy producers, including Vattenfall
, said had created losses and halted investments.
"The tax reduction will be 3 billion crowns per year ...
This tax relief is (for us) more pointed towards investments on
the prolongation of Swedish nuclear," Vattenfall's chief
executive Magnus Hall said in an interview on Friday.
Vattenfall operates seven out of the eight remaining nuclear
reactors in Sweden, three at Forsmark and four at Ringhals. Two
of the latter are scheduled to be decommissioned by 2020.
"We will keep to the schedule of closing them in 2020 and
2019," Hall said, adding Vattenfall was not planning to invest
in new nuclear reactors in Sweden as it was pursuing other more
cost-effective technologies.
He said the company planned to invest up to 2 billion crowns
in solar energy over the next two years, while around 5 billion
euros would be spent mainly on wind power over the next five
years, much of it offshore wind.
Sweden has also voted for legislation forcing nuclear
producers to expand the facilities of their reactors, adding
external installations that can independently inject water to
cool the reactors by 2020.
"We have taken a decision already for lifetime extensions
for Forsmark 1-2-3 ... the lifetime extension for Ringhals 3 and
4 will be on the table for some decision during the fall," the
CEO said.
The phase-out of the nuclear tax in Sweden was a
prerequisite for the investment in the reactors' lifetime
extensions, he added.
In Germany, Vattenfall was forced to halt its nuclear power
production and the company is now in a legal dispute over
compensation it is claiming from the German state.
Hall said the company expected a non-appealable decision
from an arbitration court in Washington, D.C. by autumn 2017.
Vattenfall, which has suffered for years from low power
prices and large impairments related to unsuccessful overseas
ventures, made a record loss in 2016. Hall said he expected a
"positive results" this year and to pay dividends in 2018.
The last time the government's former cash-cow paid a
dividend was for 2012.
Unlike its German hydropower operations, where Vattenfall
recently announced it would cut up to 60 percent of staff to
bring down costs, the company's equivalent Swedish operations
will not be downsized because they already have a leaner
structure, Hall said.
(Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Mark Potter)