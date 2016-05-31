FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden nears deal to phase out nuclear tax over four years - report
#Energy
May 31, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Sweden nears deal to phase out nuclear tax over four years - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 31 (Reuters) - The Swedish government and the opposition is nearing a deal to phase out a tax on nuclear power over four years, sources told public broadcaster Swedish Radio late on Monday.

State-owned Swedish utility Vattenfall has called on the government to abolish the tax to avoid early shutdown of loss-making nuclear reactors and a potential spike in electricity prices.

The deal is not yet finalised and details remain to be decided, the sources said, but the centre-left government and three centre-right opposition parties have agreed to scrap the tax and that Swedish energy production will come from 100 percent renewable sources by no later than 2040.

All parties in parliament apart from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, the Left party and the Liberal party have agreed to the deal, Swedish Radio reported.

The other owners of Swedish nuclear power assets are Germany’s E.ON and Finland’s Fortum.

A government spokeswoman said the talks were ongoing and would not comment on any details. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
