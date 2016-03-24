FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Sweden's Oriflame says could expand to U.S and Brazil
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 24, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Sweden's Oriflame says could expand to U.S and Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, March 24 (Reuters) - Cosmetics firm Oriflame could enter two major new markets - the United States and Brazil - within a few years, its chief executive officer said.

Magnus Brannstrom said that in the long term, Asian countries were likely to account for a major share of Oriflame’s sales, with China or India probably becoming its largest single market. Its largest market today is Russia.

But if market conditions continue to stabilise, Oriflame will also look at entering the United States and Brazil.

“That could go pretty fast,” Brannstrom told Reuters in an interview, adding it could happen in a few years.

Brannstrom said the United States and Brazil were highly interesting markets, but also resource-intensive.

“They are huge direct selling markets with a very high degree of innovation and with many new companies in the U.S.,” he said, adding Oriflame would continue to grow primarily organically. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.