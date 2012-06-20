UPDATE 1-Swedish packaging firms Korsnas, Billerud to merge

(Writes through, adds quotes, details)

* Deal creates leading company in virgin fibre-based packaging

* Holding company Kinnevik to be biggest shareholder

STOCKHOLM, June 20 (Reuters) - Swedish packaging firms Korsnas and Billerud said on Wednesday they would merge their operations to create a leading player in an industry which has sought consolidation to deal with declining demand.

The deal involves holding company Kinnevik selling its Korsnas packaging operations to slightly bigger rival Billerud for 2.7 billion crowns ($388 million) to form a combined group called BillerudKorsnas with annual sales of about 20 billion crowns.

Kinnevik will be the biggest shareholder in the new company, at 25 percent, as it will receive shares in Billerud in part payment for Korsnas. Kinnevik said the deal valued Korsnas at 11 billion crowns.

The deal comes after Billerud earlier this year said it was buying the packaging paper operations of Finnish group UPM-Kymmene for 130 million euros.

“The merger between Korsnas and Billerud is a natural step to strengthen Korsnas and Billerud’s successful businesses in virgin fiber packaging material with the aim to create a leading international player within the packaging industry,” the firms said in a statement.

The industry has been faced with weak prices due to overcapacity and declining and some consolidation has been taking place. Analyst Mikael Jafs at brokerage Cheuvreux aid the Korsnas-Billerud deal was a continuation of that process.

“This shows two things, the first is that consolidation continues in packaging, which is positive. Secondly, the companies have sold products where they compete but also where they complement each other, so it looks like a deal with a lot of industrial logic,” Jafs said.

Billerud will make a 2 billion crown preferential rights issue for the shareholders of the new company.

After the deal, Billerud’s current main shareholder, FRAPAG Beteiligungsholding AG, will have 15.7 percent of the new firm, compared with its 21 percent in Billerud.

Billerud is also taking on net debt in Korsnas amounting to 5.65 billion crowns. The firms expected synergy savings of at least 300 million crowns a year, they added. ($1 = 6.9595 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing by David Holmes)