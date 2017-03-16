Sweden's FSA to draw up proposal for capital rules for pension firms

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's government has asked the financial watchdog to draw up plans for how to implement capital requirements for pension fund firms, it said on Thursday.

"The government's aim is to find a balanced solution that gives adequate protection for pensioners at the same time as it enables an effective management of occupational pensions," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has until Aug. 15 to draw up proposals for a flat-rate capital requirement as well as a risk-based measure and a minimum capital level.