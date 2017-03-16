FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's FSA to draw up proposal for capital rules for pension firms
March 16, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 5 months ago

Sweden's FSA to draw up proposal for capital rules for pension firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Sweden's government has asked the financial watchdog to draw up plans for how to implement capital requirements for pension fund firms, it said on Thursday.

"The government's aim is to find a balanced solution that gives adequate protection for pensioners at the same time as it enables an effective management of occupational pensions," Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a statement.

The Financial Supervisory Authority has until Aug. 15 to draw up proposals for a flat-rate capital requirement as well as a risk-based measure and a minimum capital level.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson

