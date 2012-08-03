Swedish services PMI rises to 54.8 points in July from June

STOCKHOLM, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s services sector grew in July, a puchasing managers’ survey showed on Friday, echoing recent macroeconomic indicators that underline the strength of the Swedish economy in the face of the European debt crisis.

The Swedish service sector purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 54.8 points from 47.4 points in June, compilers Silf and Swedbank said.

Sweden’s export-driven economy has shown surprising strength in spite of the European debt crisis. The economy grew 1.4 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter, according to preliminary data, well ahead of expectations.