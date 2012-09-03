Swedish manufacturing PMI falls to 45.1 points in Aug

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to 45.1 points in August from 50.6 points in the previous month, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 50.0 points in the month. Fifty points marks the divide between expansion and contraction in the sector.
Manufacturing PMI 45.1 50.0 50.6
