FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish manufacturing PMI falls to 45.1 points in Aug
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 3, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Swedish manufacturing PMI falls to 45.1 points in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Sweden’s seasonally adjusted purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector fell to 45.1 points in August from 50.6 points in the previous month, data compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a decline to 50.0 points in the month. Fifty points marks the divide between expansion and contraction in the sector.

KEY FIGURES AUG 2012 FORECAST JULY 2012

Manufacturing PMI 45.1 50.0 50.6

MARKET REACTION

For Swedish crown double-click

For crown Forward Rate Agreements see

Swedish bond reaction

Swedish T-Bill reaction

Swedish benchmark bond reaction

For Reuters stories on PMI data, click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.