Sweden ends investigation of former Swedbank CEO without charges, he says

STOCKHOLM, April 20 (Reuters) - Swedish authorities have closed a preliminary investigation into former Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf without pressing charges, he said on Wednesday.
The bank said in February it had reported its former chief executive, who was fired earlier in the month, to authorities for suspected financial crimes.
“I am relieved that it is now proven that I am completely innocent of the charges brought against me,” Wolf said in a statement.
Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard