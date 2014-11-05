FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish tax agency denied leave of appeal in private equity tax case
#Intel
November 5, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Swedish tax agency denied leave of appeal in private equity tax case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Swedish Supreme Administrative Court rejected an appeal by Sweden’s tax agency that would have made private equity firms and senior employees liable to pay billions of crowns in higher taxes.

In December, the administrative court of appeal, a lower court, ruled that shares in profits - called carried interest - paid to partners in private equity company Nordic Capital by its Swedish advisory firm should not be considered as salary, as the tax agency had argued.

The tax agency appealed the verdict in February, but the appeal application was rejected on Wednesday, according to a statement on the top court’s website.

“The ruling by the administrative court of appeal is clear, and we are pleased that we are now able to conclude these legal proceedings,” Joakim Karlsson, managing partner at Nordic Capital’s Swedish advisory firm NC Advisory AB said in a statement.

The case was the first in a string of similar cases and likely to set a decisive precedent between Sweden’s tax agency and private equity firms, which were facing several billion Swedish crowns in back taxes.

“For the private equity industry this is very positive. It’s important that the existing rules are clear and predictable, and that they can’t be retroactively changed by the authorities,” Kristoffer Melinder, also managing partner NC Advisory AB, told Reuters. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)

