UPDATE 1-Swedish factory output bounces, easing growth fears

By Niklas Pollard and Johan Sennero

STOCKHOLM, July 10 (Reuters) - Sweden’s industrial sector picked up pace faster than expected in May, in a broad-based upturn that snapped several months of declines and eased concerns that the economy could struggle to grow in the second quarter.

Industrial production rose 3.5 percent from April, the statistics office said, beating a forecast of a 0.3 percent gain by analysts polled by Reuters.

The strong outcome, due in part to sections of the pharmaceutical industry coming back on line after a spate of production problems, buoyed the crown, which hit a fresh 11-1/2-year high against the euro.

“This is a relief after the inexplicably weak industrial figures during the winter and spring,” Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg said.

“These figures indicate stronger production during the summer and worries about very weak GDP during the second quarter have diminished. This is also a good sign for the Riksbank, which has said it thinks industrial production has been too low.”

The Swedish central bank last week kept its key interest rate on hold at 1.50 percent, but signalled that it might ease policy later this year if the debt turmoil in Europe intensified.

The Nordic country has weathered the worst of the crisis to the south, skirting recession in the first three months of the year.

But industrial data over the past few months has been a source of unease, with both output and order activity showing a more pronounced slowdown and prompting fears that the respite enjoyed in the first quarter might be fleeting.

While not suggesting a full recovery, Tuesday’s data helped ease some of those concerns.

Industrial output continued to drop on an annual basis in May, falling 2.3 percent. But the rate of decline slowed sharply from April’s 6.4 percent and was far narrower than the 7.3 percent drop forecast by analysts.

The order intake in the manufacturing sector rose 4.5 percent on the month and dipped only 3.3 percent on year, in the wake of a 9.0 percent plunge in April - the worst fall in two and a half years.

“This is industrial activity that remains week, but that is muddling through without collapsing,” SEB analyst Hakan Frisen said. “It is not a turnaround, but rather a sign that things are moving along.”

Order books in the Swedish industrial sector - home to blue chips such as telecom gear maker Ericsson and truck maker Volvo - have seen annual declines every month since October last year and, while on firmer ground in May, have yet to tread into positive territory.

“I can’t see any specific reason for today’s strong figures and we still think that we will see weaker industrial production further on,” Nordea analyst Annika Winsth said.

Another analyst said that part of the strength in May stemmed from resumed output in the pharmaceutical sector, reflected in a 26.7 percent monthly gain in the non-durable consumer goods segment.