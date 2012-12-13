Hot Swedish housing market stokes crash fear, buyers keep cool

STOCKHOLM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sweden’s soaring house prices are raising fears of a property market crash like that seen in neighbouring Denmark, which could drag one of Europe’s most robust economies into a long slump.

Regulators are already making banks put more capital aside to absorb potential losses and tightening rules on mortgage lending, while the central bank has repeatedly warned about record high levels of debt. Swedish households owe an average of about 170 percent of their disposable income.

“We think there is a bubble. Prices ought to fall by 20 percent from here,” said Alexandra Leonhard, an analyst at the National Board of Housing, Building and Planning, a state body which oversees and analyses the housing market.

Her words reflect concern that house prices in Sweden are defying gravity. Average prices in the capital Stockholm are above those in London, traditionally one of the world’s most expensive cities for property, and rose even while the world economy was gripped by the 2008 financial crisis.

Their march upwards has continued since and, in contrast to the neighbouring euro zone, Sweden has seen sustained credit growth, even if the pace has slowed recently.

That has prompted the central bank to delay easing monetary policy for fear of promoting even more borrowing, just as a new economic downturn begins.

Central bank Governor Stefan Ingves has warned that a crash could have devastating effects on the economy and regulators have tightened capital rules to make banks attach greater risk to mortgages than they have historically.

The OECD has said that if unemployment were to rise, leading to a sharp fall in house prices, consumers might save more and cut back on consumption. That would hurt local banks, for which mortgages make up about 35 percent of loan books.

The market is looking strained, with the average square metre price for an apartment in Stockholm having risen 21 percent since 2008 to around 35,976 crowns ($5,400) - topping even Greater London at 3,292 pounds ($5,300).

Sweden last had a property bust in the early 1990s after a credit-fuelled speculative price surge. But Nordic neighbour Denmark, with similar traditions and history, has provided a more recent example of what can go wrong. Danish house prices crashed by 20 percent after the 2008 crisis.

Bad loans in the Baltic states pushed Sweden’s third-largest bank Swedbank into a more than 10 billion crown ($1.50 billion) loss in 2009, and Finance Minister Anders Borg has said Swedbank came within a whisker of going under.

Elsewhere in Europe, prices in Ireland dropped more than 40 percent after 2008, while average British prices will probably stay below pre-crisis peak levels in real terms for the next 20 years, property firm Knight Frank says.

BOOM, AND BUST?

The rise in house prices in Sweden has come due to lower interest rates, which helped push up borrowing to record levels of around 2.7 trillion crowns at the end of September from 1.1 trillion crowns at the start of 2007.

Household debt levels in Sweden - mostly related to mortgage borrowing - are the fourth-highest in Europe in relation to national output, according to the European Mortgage Federation.

Those countries ahead of Sweden - the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland and the United Kingdom - have all experienced big falls in house prices in the last few years.

Not only are debt levels high, but Swedes often take out interest-only, floating-rate mortgages. This makes borrowers more sensitive to rises in interest rates.

Leonhard at the National Board of Housing, said the same toxic cocktail had caused Denmark’s property market to crash.

“I don’t see any big difference with Sweden,” she said.

But other analysts say the market is soundly underpinned.

“In essence, why we haven’t seen the sharp correction in the Swedish housing market that we have seen in other countries is that prices can be explained by fundamental factors,” said Andreas Jonsson, analyst at Nordea.

“There is strong demand and very, very low supply and this is in contrast to many other countries, like Denmark and Spain.”

The housing stock has grown by just 270,000 houses and apartments in the last 12 years, statistics office figures show, while the population is up 600,000. That contrasts with Ireland or Spain, where new building in the boom years left property markets heavily oversupplied.

Rules making it hard to buy property to rent, unlike in Britain, mean there has been less speculation on rising prices.

“In Sweden, people basically buy their houses to live there, which makes the market less vulnerable,” Jonsson said.

The new economic downturn is also not expected to be deep or long enough to shake confidence in property’s long-term value. Output is expected to expand by around 1 percent this year and pick up slowly in 2013, a much more moderate slowdown than in 2009 when the economy shrank by 5.3 percent.

Despite its concerns about property debt, the central bank is seen easing policy in December to boost growth, after two cuts earlier this year. Many expect a further cut in February.

“I think there would have to be a more dramatic change in the economy. I don’t see a crash at all,” said Tony Williams, who runs consultancy Building Value, in Britain and Sweden.

While house price rises are smaller than in previous years, and bidding for apartments less intense than before, a survey by bank SEB showed 40 percent of households expect prices to rise over the coming year, with less than 30 percent seeing a fall.

Anna Nisell Frey is one who is optimistic.

“I don’t think personally there is a bubble that is going to burst,” said the 29 year-old, after viewing a 5.5 million crown ($829,700) apartment just outside the centre of the capital.

“Prices are high, that is the way it is in Stockholm, you just have to accept it.”