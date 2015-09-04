FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish central bank does not rule out mortgage-backed debt purchases
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish central bank does not rule out mortgage-backed debt purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank has not ruled out buying any assets as part of its quantitative easing programme, including mortgage-backed securities, Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley said.

Asked whether the central bank would consider buying mortage-backed securities, she told reporters on the sidelines of an event in London: “The board has not ruled out any asset. We haven’t pointed out anything beside nominal bonds, but we haven’t ruled out anything.”

The Riksbank has cut rates three times this year despite strong growth and worries about an overheated housing market, as it tries to boost consumer prices which have been flat or falling for much of the last three years.

It also started a bond-purchasing programme this year. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Geddie; Editing by Louise Ireland)

