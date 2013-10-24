UPDATE 2-Swedish central bank delivers dovish message as it holds rates

* Riksbank sees first hike in late 2014

* Trims rate path slightly, greater chance of a cut in near future

* Cuts GDP forecast for 2013, 2014

* Analysts see central bank tightening coming slightly later

* Norway central bank holds rates at 1.5 pct (Adds market reaction, c.bank governor, analyst comment)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank delivered a dovish message to markets on Thursday, cutting its forecast for growth this year and indicating that chances of a quick policy tightening are limited as it left interest rates unchanged.

The Swedish economy had a weak first half, with the economy actually contracting in the second quarter.

Holding its main interest rate at 1.00 percent, the central bank cut its forecast for growth in 2013 and slightly lowered its rate outlook, although it repeated a message that the repo rate would start to rise late in 2014.

“It is often two steps forward and one step back,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said. “But in the main, things are moving forward.”

The Riksbank saw rates averaging 1.15 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014 against a previous forecast of 1.25 percent.

“The Riksbank was slightly more dovish than expected as the probability for another rate cut was increased,” banking group SEB said in a note. “Also, the indicated first rate hike in 2014 was delayed until October/December from September/October.”

SEB said the chance of a rate cut in the coming months had increased to 20 percent from 16 percent.

The crown, however, strengthened after the rate decision, with analysts saying the market had been positioned for a softer rate outlook from the Riksbank. A stronger than expected PPI inflation figure also helped the crown, one analyst said.

Two-year yields were also slightly higher.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had all expected rates to be kept unchanged, but most had also expected the central bank to retain its forecast for interest rates ahead.

Norway’s central bank also held its main interest rate at 1.5 percent as expected on Thursday, caught between low inflation, a weak currency and worries over households’ debts.

It stuck to its view that the first rate hike would happen in the second or third quarter of next year.

PROPERTY PROBLEMS

Swedish and Norwegian policy makers face a tricky act to balance relatively weak economic growth with concerns over overheated credit markets.

In Sweden, the Riksbank cut its forecast for growth this year to 0.7 percent from 1.2 percent. It also shaved one tenth of a percentage point off its forecast for 2014.

Inflation is well below the Riksbank’s 2 percent target and manufacturers and consumers are relatively downbeat. ,

Two Riksbank policy makers have argued that low inflation justifies looser policy.

But the outlook for Sweden’s major export markets has brightened and the majority of the Riksbank’s board is worried that household debt levels, among the highest in Europe, present a threat to economic stability.

The government has put the Financial Supervisory Authority in charge of ensuring economic stability, leading some economists to expect the Riksbank to focus more on inflation.

“Once measures have been taken in the field of macroprudential policy, the risks linked to household debt can be assumed to decline,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

“This will have an impact on the conditions for monetary policy, but it is difficult to determine as yet how much and how quickly.”