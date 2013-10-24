RPT--Swedish central bank holds interest rates as expected

(Repeats to cover alerts on rate forecasts)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 1.00 percent on Thursday and stuck to a forecast it would not start to tighten policy until late in 2014 as it balances concerns over a slow economic recovery against high household debt.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had all expected rates to be held and the central bank was also widely seen keeping its rate path broadly unchanged.

Sweden’s economy stalled in the second quarter and remains sluggish, but the central bank sees brighter signs ahead and the majority of the rate-setting board want to contain mortgage borrowing.

The Riksbank stuck to its forecast that rates would need to remain low over the coming year and that it would start to raise them at the end of 2014. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)