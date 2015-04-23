FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says will not lower LTV mortgage cap
April 23, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish FSA says will not lower LTV mortgage cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) does not plan to reduce the cap on mortgage borrowing as way to deal with high levels of household debt, its acting head said on Thursday.

“We have of course looked at that possibility, but we have made the judgement that we do not want to cut the loan-to-value ceiling further,” FSA acting head Martin Noreus told reporters at a news conference.

The FSA said earlier it would not implement forced amortization for mortgages as planned in August due to legal uncertainties, adding to policy makers’ struggles to stave off a feared housing bubble. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Simon Johnson)

