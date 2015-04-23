FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden says to look at all possible tools to cap household debt
April 23, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden says to look at all possible tools to cap household debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Sweden will look at all possible tools to deal with high levels of household debt, financial markets minister said after the country’s financial watchdog dropped plans to introduce rules to force mortgage borrowers to pay off the principal on loans.

Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said the government would look at mortgage tax relief, and could look at ways to enable the financial supervisory authority (FSA) to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules.

“We are going to look at all the different tools that we have available,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Rising levels of household debt are a risk to our financial stability.”

The FSA said earlier it would not implement forced amortisation for mortgages as planned in August due to legal uncertainties, adding to policy makers’ struggles to stave off a feared housing bubble.

Bolund said the government would work on the issue as fast as possible, but gave no time frame for any new proposals. He said a reintroduction of a property tax was not on the agenda.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editng by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
