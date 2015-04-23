FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish cbank says tighter mortgage rules needed as soon as possible
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish cbank says tighter mortgage rules needed as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Sweden needs to introduce rules as soon as possible to force mortgage borrowers to pay down the principal on their loans, the head of the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

“The amortisation requirement is one of a range of measures that should be taken to reduce the risks associated with household indebtedness and to increase resilience in the Swedish economy,” central bank chief Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

“But it needs to be implemented as soon as possible.”

The FSA said earlier it would not implement forced amortisation for mortgages as planned in August due to legal uncertainties, adding to policy makers’ struggles to stave off a feared housing bubble. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.