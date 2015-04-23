Swedish cbank says tighter mortgage rules needed as soon as possible

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Sweden needs to introduce rules as soon as possible to force mortgage borrowers to pay down the principal on their loans, the head of the country’s central bank said on Thursday.

“The amortisation requirement is one of a range of measures that should be taken to reduce the risks associated with household indebtedness and to increase resilience in the Swedish economy,” central bank chief Stefan Ingves said in a statement.

“But it needs to be implemented as soon as possible.”

The FSA said earlier it would not implement forced amortisation for mortgages as planned in August due to legal uncertainties, adding to policy makers’ struggles to stave off a feared housing bubble. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)