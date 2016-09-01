Swedish FSA says debt ceiling next if more needed on household debt

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A ceiling on how big a mortgage house buyers can take would be the next measure Sweden's financial watchdog would take if more is needed to cool the housing market, Martin Noreus, deputy head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said on Thursday.

"The measure we think is next in line, if we need to do something is a debt ceiling," Noreus said in a presentation.

The ceiling would be in relation to disposable income.

The FSA introduced tighter mortgage repayment rules in summer, but Noreus said it was too early to say whether these had had the desired effect. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)