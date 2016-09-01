FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Swedish FSA says debt ceiling next if more needed on household debt
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 11:41 AM / a year ago

Swedish FSA says debt ceiling next if more needed on household debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - A ceiling on how big a mortgage house buyers can take would be the next measure Sweden's financial watchdog would take if more is needed to cool the housing market, Martin Noreus, deputy head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said on Thursday.

"The measure we think is next in line, if we need to do something is a debt ceiling," Noreus said in a presentation.

The ceiling would be in relation to disposable income.

The FSA introduced tighter mortgage repayment rules in summer, but Noreus said it was too early to say whether these had had the desired effect. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Daniel Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.