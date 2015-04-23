REFILE-Swedish FSA head says needs govt mandate to bring in mortgage rules

(Adds dropped word in headline)

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) needs a clearer mandate from the government so it can force borrowers to pay down the principal on their mortgages, its acting head said on Thursday.

“We want to do it, but we can‘t,” Martin Noreus said.

“If they want, they could clarify the mandate, so we could do this.”

The FSA said earlier it would not implement forced amortisation for mortgages as planned in August due to legal uncertainties, adding to policy makers’ struggles to stave off a feared housing bubble.