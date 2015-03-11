FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's FSA to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules Aug. 1
March 11, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's FSA to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules Aug. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday a previously announced plan to tighten rules on mortgage repayment will be introduced in August this year.

Under the rules, new mortgage holders who borrow more than 50 percent of the value of their property will have to pay back a proportion of the capital in addition to interest every year.

The FSA said there will be exceptions to the repayment rule in situations such as unemployment and sickness.

The value of the property on which the repayment rate is based may be re-evaluated every five years if major improvements to the property have been made.

Sweden has one of the highest levels of household debt in Europe and there are concerns among policymakers that record-low interest rates will overheat the market even further. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
