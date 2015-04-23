UPDATE 2-Sweden forced back to drawing board to tackle household debt

* FSA says lacks legal authority for new rules

* Government says will look at all alternatives

* Central bank urges forced amortization rules (Adds comments from Financial Markets Minister, central bank chief)

By Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, April 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog scrapped plans on Thursday to make new mortgage borrowers pay more than just interest on their debts, forcing authorities to seek other ways to cool a red-hot housing market.

Households in Sweden are among the most indebted in Europe and policymakers fear that borrowers are highly vulnerable to any event that threatens the value of their homes or their ability to service the debt.

Sweden has tried various ways in recent years to try to let the steam out of the market, but prices have kept rising, taking household debt levels to 170 percent of disposable income.

The Financial Supervisory Authority said it would introduce tighter rules in August but was forced to scrap its plan after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to act.

“We want to do it, but we can‘t,” acting FSA head Martin Noreus told reporters, adding it was now up to the government. “If they want, they could clarify the mandate, so we could do this.”

Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said the government would now look at possible alternatives. “Rising levels of household debt are a risk to our financial stability,” he said.

The FSA could get new legal power but the government is also looking at mortgage tax relief, Bolund said, adding that reintroducing a property tax was not on the agenda.

The FSA had planned to force new mortgage-holders who borrow more than 50 percent of the value of their property to pay back a proportion of the capital in addition to interest.

But that has driven prices up faster as buyers try to beat the new rules.

Prices of condominiums rose 8 percent in the first quarter and were up 14 percent against the same period last year.

Ultra-loose monetary policy has fuelled prices and the Riksbank has cut rates twice this year to a record low of -0.25 percent, raising concerns about a housing bubble.

“It (forced amortisation) needs to be implemented as soon as possible,” Riksbank governor Stefan Ingves said in a press release.

The setback complicates the Riksbank’s efforts to get inflation up to its 2 percent target. Many analysts believe it will cut interest rates again next week - encouraging borrowing.

Four in 10 Swedes have interest-only loans and those who pay down on their principal do so slowly. On average it would take a Swede nearly a century to wipe out mortgage debt. (Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Ruth Pitchford)