UPDATE 1-Sweden's government to give power to FSA to tighten mortgage rules

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - Sweden’s government aims to give the financial watchdog the power to introduce planned tighter regulation on mortgage repayments which it had to drop after a legal challenge last month, the financial markets minister said on Wednesday.

Negative interest rates, low housing starts and strong real income growth have seen house prices and household debt soar in Sweden over the last two decades, leading to calls for measures to head off any real estate bubble.

A move to impose mandatory repayment on mortgage principal for new borrowers had to be withdrawn in April as the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said it was unclear if they had legal mandate to introduce it.

“It is clear that what we will be working on now ... is for mandatory repayment of mortgage principal,” Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told Reuters after he held talks with opposition parties on the issue.

Beefing up the FSA’s mandate will require new legislation and Bolund said rules may not be implemented this year.

“Legislation takes time in Sweden, it will not be done over night,” he said.

Under the FSA’s planned rule changes, new mortgage-holders who borrow more than 50 percent of the value of their property would have to pay back a proportion of the capital in addition to interest every year.

Currently, four in 10 Swedes have interest-only loans, according to the central bank. The remainder reduce their loans only slowly with repayment taking around a century on average.

At over 170 percent of disposable income, household debt levels in Sweden are among Europe’s highest and have prompted the IMF among others to warn of a risk to economic stability. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)