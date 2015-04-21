FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA eyes June hike of counter cyclical buffer value
April 21, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish FSA eyes June hike of counter cyclical buffer value

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it would consider raising the counter cyclical buffer value for banks from the current level of 1 percent.

The FSA said in a statement on its website that the work ahead of the next decision on capital buffers, which is due in June, would be structured so as to allow the value to be raised if deemed necessary.

“The FSA board estimates that there is reason to consider a raising of the buffer value,” the watchdog said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

