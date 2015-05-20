FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's government to give power to FSA to tighten mortgage rules
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Sweden's government to give power to FSA to tighten mortgage rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish government aims to give an extended mandate to the country’s financial watchdog so it can introduce planned tighter regulation on mortgage repayments, the country’s financial markets minister said on Wednesday.

A move to impose mandatory amortisation on new mortgages had to be withdrawn in April as the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) lacked the legal mandate to introduce it.

“It is clear that what we will be working on now ... is for mandatory repayment of mortgage principal,” Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told Reuters after he held talks with opposition parties on the issue.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.