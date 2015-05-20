Sweden's government to give power to FSA to tighten mortgage rules

STOCKHOLM, May 20 (Reuters) - The Swedish government aims to give an extended mandate to the country’s financial watchdog so it can introduce planned tighter regulation on mortgage repayments, the country’s financial markets minister said on Wednesday.

A move to impose mandatory amortisation on new mortgages had to be withdrawn in April as the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) lacked the legal mandate to introduce it.

“It is clear that what we will be working on now ... is for mandatory repayment of mortgage principal,” Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund told Reuters after he held talks with opposition parties on the issue.