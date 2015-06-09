FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA says measures needed to lower risks linked to household debt
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish FSA says measures needed to lower risks linked to household debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Tuesday the country’s financial system was functioning well and banks’ resilience to disruptions was satisfactory but measures were required to reduce risks linked to household debt levels.

Swedish households are among the most indebted in Europe and policymakers say borrowers are highly vulnerable to any event that threatens the value of their homes or their ability to service the debt.

“A disruption to the banks’ financial market could ... have a major impact that spreads rapidly throughout the Swedish system,” the watchdog said in its bi-annual financial stability report.

“A further vulnerability is that many Swedish households are highly leveraged, which makes the Swedish economy more vulnerable to financial disruptions,” it said.

Sweden has tried in recent years to let the steam out of the housing market but prices have kept rising, taking household debt levels to around 170 percent of disposable income.

The FSA recently had to scrap plans to make new mortgage borrowers pay more than just interest on their debts after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to act. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

