Swedish government proposes tighter mortgage repayment rules
December 10, 2015 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Swedish government proposes tighter mortgage repayment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Swedish government proposed a law to introduce tighter mortgage repayment rules on Thursday to stem a potential housing and credit bubble that could threaten the country’s tripple A economy.

Swedish house prices have trippled over the last twenty years and household debt, already among the highest in Europe, is rising faster than disposable income.

The government proposed a law that would give the government or a government agency the mandate to force households to pay down the principal of their mortgages. Around 40 precent of Swedish households have interest-only loans.

“The rising household debt leads to increased risks, especially to the macro economic stability,” Finance Markets Minister Per Bolund said in a press release.

Sweden introduced a loan-to-value cap five years ago but it has done little to cool down the market. Banks are also forced to hold higher levels of capital than most European rivals. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
