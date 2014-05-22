FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish debt office: too early to activate countercyclical buffers
May 22, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Swedish debt office: too early to activate countercyclical buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s debt office said on Thursday it is too early to activate the countercyclical capital buffers which the country’s financial regulator wants to roll out summer 2015.

Sweden’s regulator said on Wednesday that a countercyclical capital buffer that forces Swedish banks to hold an extra percentage point of core tier 1 capital was reasonable and could be introduced next summer.

Hans Lindblad, head of Sweden’s debt office, said in a statement that a further analysis was needed before additional regulatory measures are taken.

“Fiscal policy is expected to be tighter next year,” he said. “This makes higher demands in addition to what is already decided, for example to activate the countercyclical capital buffer, less appropriate in the current situation.” (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Mia Shanley)

