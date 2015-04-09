UPDATE 1-Swedish FSA head to step down with immediate effect

(Adds details, quote)

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - The head of Sweden’s financial watchdog has stepped down to become a partner at industry consultant firm Oliver Wyman, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Thursday.

Martin Andersson has been head of the FSA since 2009 and his mandate was extended late last year to 2018.

“It has been an amazing time. At the same time new challenges are at hand for the FSA. In this situation, I think it is a good time to hand over to someone else,” Andersson said in the statement.

Deputy General Director Martin Noréus has been appointed interim General Director.