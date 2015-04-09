FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swedish FSA head to step down with immediate effect
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish FSA head to step down with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quote)

STOCKHOLM, April 9 (Reuters) - The head of Sweden’s financial watchdog has stepped down to become a partner at industry consultant firm Oliver Wyman, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Thursday.

Martin Andersson has been head of the FSA since 2009 and his mandate was extended late last year to 2018.

“It has been an amazing time. At the same time new challenges are at hand for the FSA. In this situation, I think it is a good time to hand over to someone else,” Andersson said in the statement.

Deputy General Director Martin Noréus has been appointed interim General Director.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
