REFILE-Swedish FSA considering debt-to-income ceiling for bank lending
March 15, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Swedish FSA considering debt-to-income ceiling for bank lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix spelling of FSA head)

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial services watchdog is looking at a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers that could be introduced if household borrowing levels continue to surge.

Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said the FSA lacked a legal basis for such regulation and called for a broader mandate from the government.

“I want a legal framework that will enable us to influence banks lending for ... reasons of insurance,” Thedeen told reporters.

“If we had a mandate, a debt ceiling would be the measure that we would prefer.”

He said a possible level would be around 600 percent of incomes.

Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson

