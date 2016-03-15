REFILE-Swedish FSA considering debt-to-income ceiling for bank lending

(Refiles to fix spelling of FSA head)

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial services watchdog is looking at a debt ceiling for mortgage borrowers that could be introduced if household borrowing levels continue to surge.

Erik Thedeen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, said the FSA lacked a legal basis for such regulation and called for a broader mandate from the government.

“I want a legal framework that will enable us to influence banks lending for ... reasons of insurance,” Thedeen told reporters.

“If we had a mandate, a debt ceiling would be the measure that we would prefer.”

He said a possible level would be around 600 percent of incomes.