Swedish retail sales up 0.8 pct m/m in May
June 28, 2013 / 7:47 AM / in 4 years

Swedish retail sales up 0.8 pct m/m in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 28 (Reuters) - Swedish retail sales rose 0.8 percent in May from April and were up 3.1 percent from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

The data compared with expectations for a monthly rise of 0.3 percent and an annual increase of 2.4 percent.

Due to technical problems at the statistics office, revised data for April was not immediately available.

SWEDISH RETAIL SALES May 2013 Monthly percentage change +0.8 Annual percentage change +3.1

DETAILS For full SCB statement and table see For previous stories on retail sales please see

MARKET REACTION: For Swedish crown double-click on For crown Forward Rate Agreements Swedish bond reaction Swedish T-Bill reaction Swedish benchmark bond reaction

Stockholm Newsroom Reporting by Niklas Pollard

