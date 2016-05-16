Sweden's c.bank's af Jochnick says April inflation in line with forecast

KALMAR, Sweden, May 16 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation for April, published last week, was in line with the Riksbank’s forecast and the way things look right now no further easing measures are needed, Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Monday.

The Swedish consumer price index stripped from effects of the Riksbank’s on interest rate changes rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, marginally below average analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“That’s in line with our forecasts, so it looks good. Inflation is heading back towards 2 percent,” she told reporters after a speech in Kalmar, on the southeast coast of Sweden.

She also said, given how things look at the moment, no further easing measures were needed.