FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's c.bank's af Jochnick says April inflation in line with forecast
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 16, 2016 / 2:16 PM / a year ago

Sweden's c.bank's af Jochnick says April inflation in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KALMAR, Sweden, May 16 (Reuters) - Swedish inflation for April, published last week, was in line with the Riksbank’s forecast and the way things look right now no further easing measures are needed, Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Monday.

The Swedish consumer price index stripped from effects of the Riksbank’s on interest rate changes rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in April, marginally below average analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll.

“That’s in line with our forecasts, so it looks good. Inflation is heading back towards 2 percent,” she told reporters after a speech in Kalmar, on the southeast coast of Sweden.

She also said, given how things look at the moment, no further easing measures were needed.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; writing by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.