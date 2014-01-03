Swedish c.bank chief wants end to rising household debt

STOCKHOLM, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Household debt levels in Sweden need to stop rising and the government should put in place a commission to look at improving the functioning of the housing market, the head of Sweden’s central bank said in an interview on Friday.

Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves has led a chorus of concern over levels of household debt in Sweden that, at around 170 percent of disposable income, are among the highest in Europe.

“It mustn’t go over 180 percent and we need to see it decline slowly over a number of years,” Ingves said in an interview in daily Dagens Nyheter.

“If this doesn’t happen, we are going to get what I call a situation of debt dominance which will mean that economic policy must be focused solely on the debt problem and will not be able to address other important issues.”

The central bank has forecast that household debt levels will continue to rise for the next few years hitting around 178 percent of disposable income at the end of 2016.

The government and agencies like the International Monetary Fund have also expressed concerns about the Swedish housing market.

Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority has introduced tougher rules for lenders and borrowers, but the pace of borrowing has inched up over the last few months.

High levels of household debt - mainly due to mortgage borrowing - make the economy vulnerable to a sharp fall in house prices, which have nearly tripled over the last 15 years.

Ingves said that with Swedish banks relying on international markets for more than 50 percent of their funding, the Swedish mortgage market had become systemically important.

He called for a broad-based commission to look at all aspects of the issue from taxes to planning rules and house building.

“The longer the problem continues, the more the risk rises that this issue will dominate many other things,” Ingves said.

The Swedish central bank held interest rates at 1.00 percent through most of 2013, with the majority of rate-setters - led by Ingves - arguing that household debt levels justified unchanged policy despite a weakening economy and low inflation.

In December, the central bank cut rates by a quarter point to 0.75 percent citing a weaker outlook for inflation after two months of falling consumer prices. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Patrick Graham)