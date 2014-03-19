FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 19, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Swedish cbanker says household debts still element in rate decisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Household debt levels still need to be considered in rate decisions, Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af Jochnick said on Wednesday.

Falling consumer prices pushed the central bank to cut the repo rate to 0.75 percent in December despite concerns about levels of household debts that are among the highest in Europe.

“We are still concerned about household debt,” af Jochnick told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The Riksbank kept rates unchanged at its last meeting in February, but left open the possibility of further rate cuts if inflation continues to surprise negatively.

Inflation has picked up pace slightly, but is below the central bank’s own forecast, setting the Riksbank a dilemma when it next decides on interest rates on April 9.

Af Jochnick said it was important that inflation starts moving toward the central bank’s 2 percent target. (Reporting by Johan Sennero; Editing by Simon Johnson and David Evans)

