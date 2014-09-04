Swedish central bank keeps main interest rate at 0.25 pct as expected

STOCKHOLM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 0.25 percent as expected on Thursday and stuck with its previous forecast that it would start to tighten policy at the end of next year.

All analysts polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep the repo rate unchanged. The majority also expected no change in the rate path, although some had said there was a chance the Riksbank would push back the timing of its first rate hike.

The central bank cut the repo rate by a bigger than expected 50 basis points in July to counter persistently low inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)